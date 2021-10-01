The six women and five men were in the Grampians at the summit of Ben Nevis, the highest point in Britain, at 10.15am.

By 9.30am the following morning they were at the top of Snowdon in North Wales, having climbed Scafell Pike in Cumbria in between – in the dark.

This cumulative ascent of 3,408 metres has taken the climbers half way towards their target figure as they attempt to raise £8,000 in sponsorship for the Lighthouse Therapy Group in Washington Village.

The intrepid 11, just before setting off from Lighthouse HQ in Washington Village.

Lighthouse Lighthouse is a not-for-profit organisation, which will use the money will be used to provide counselling to low-income families and front-line key workers.

The organisation was founded in September 2019. The day after they moved into their headquarters in Emmerson Terrace in Washington Village, was in March 2020 when the Government announced the first lockdown.

One of the climbers was Mark Walsh who is also a counsellor at Lighthouse, as well as an Armed Forces veteran. He was exhausted, but delighted after the adventure.

He said: “It was war! Proper gritty and with everyone pulling together. We climbed Scafell Pike in the middle of the night with torches. It was pitch black and the rain was horizontal. But it was fun.

The climbers at the literal high point of their adventure.

“After Snowdon we stayed in Wales for the night. We had a meal and a few drinks and by half-past-eight we were all snoring in bed.

“Now they’re all buzzing, but still knackered. On the way home they were trying to get me to arrange a trip to Kilimanjaro next year.

“The banter we had was non-stop. There were people who didn’t know each other, but they all got on straight away.

“It’s been the most difficult thing I’ve ever done. Not just the peaks, I mean organising it too. But it was so worth it. We want therapy to be available for people who can afford a little – and the people who can afford nothing.”

For more on Lighthouse, visit www.lighthousetherapygroup.co.uk. To make a donation, visit gofundme.com/f/lighthouse-national-three-peaks.