Staff at Washington Manor Care Home, in Hollin Hill Road, say that despite the outside world getting back to normal, care home residents are still feeling the effects of Covid-19, limiting what they can do and meaning residents haven’t been able to enjoy activities they usually would.

To give residents something to look forward to, the care home is planning to hold a black tie celebration for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on June 2, giving residents the chance to dress up and enjoy a special event.

Washington Manor is appealing to the community to help make the event possible, asking for any donations of suits, dresses, decorations and volunteers of entertainment and will also be holding a ‘family fun day’ event on May 15 to raise funds for the celebration.

Manager at Washington Manor Care Home, Wendy McIntyre, said: “The outside world is getting back to normal but we still have a lot of guidance we have to adhere to. We still live with the effects of the pandemic day to day and residents haven’t been able to have their family round as much and do the kinds of things we’d normally do.

“We just thought the Queen's jubilee was a good excuse to do something different and make it a bit special for our residents. We’re looking for the community to help us make this possible in any way they can.”

During the home's family fun day on May 15, which is also International Day of Families, the home will have a bouncy castle, raffles and tombolas, with all funds raised going towards the jubilee celebration.

Washington Manor Care home houses around 52 residents and provides residential, dementia and respite care for elderly residents

The Home aims to ensure that our residents enjoy a happy, comfortable and safe environment where independence and personal needs are always considered.

To support the Washington Manor Care Home Queen’s Jubilee black tie celebration, contact the home on 0191 419 3081.