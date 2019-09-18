Washington care home going from 'strength to strength' under new management
The care home celebrated their first event open day under the new management team
Donwell House Care Home, in Washington, celebrated a summer fete over the weekend, raising £717.50 for residents at the centre.
The fete was officially opened by Deputy Mayor and Mayoress Harry and Dorothy Trueman, who are regular visitors to the home.
This was the first event under a new management team at Donwell, and the beginning of a number of new improvements at the home.
Louise Lavin, Lead Activities Coordinator at Donwell who is part of the new recruits, said: “All the staff have welcomed the new team with open arms and improvements have already started. The home is going from strength to strength.”
The fun filled fete featured a bouncy castle, cake stall, hair braiding, tombola and raffle for residents and locals to enjoy throughout the day and proved a big hit.
The team at Donwell house provide 24/7 residential care, elderly care, end of life and nursing care, as well as respite care for carers who require a short break or assistance.
Deputy Mayor Harry Trueman praised the care home for its impact on the local community.
He said: “This is a great example of how a care home or indeed any business can bring together some wonderful people.”
This was the first of many upcoming events at Donwell, as they hope to connect with the community.
All money raised from the day will be used for a residents fund, and will be spent on entertainment, trips out and Christmas for those living in the home.