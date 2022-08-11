Washington AFC submits plans for ‘utility building’ to improve coaching at the club

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department received plans for the football club’s base at the Northern Area Playing Fields, near Stephenson Road, earlier this year.

The bid included a new structure, described as a “club utility building”, to be built in the north west corner of the site for sports and leisure purposes.

According to documents submitted on behalf of Washington AFC: “This will be a remote facility away from our main community clubhouse where we can undertake coaching CPD (continued professional development) and undertake club meetings whilst still being in the vicinity of the pitches”.

Washington AFC includes a number of teams, ranging from under-sevens to adult sides.

The planning application confirms the portable building would be open plan, with three windows and one door and painted in the club’s colours.

Although there would be no link to mains water or power initially, planning documents add, this would be “rectified in the near future as there are services in the vicinity”.

The application adds the plans would “enhance facilities at these pitches” linked to the community club and registered charity.

During consultation on the plans so far, Sport England has not raised any objections.

A final decision on the application is expected to be made later this year.