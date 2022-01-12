Warning to coastal walkers following 'pretty dramatic cliff fall'

An image of debris at the bottom of the cliff near Easington Colliery.

Posting an image of the aftermath on its Facebook page, the National Trust’s Durham Coast and Countryside department wrote : “There was a pretty dramatic cliff fall at Shippersea Bay, near Easington Colliery, over the weekend.

"A perfect example of why it's important to keep away from cliff edges and avoid walking or sitting under the cliffs when visiting any beach.

"The cycle of wet and freezing conditions in winter can worsen cracks and increase instability, so please take extra care.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the warning remains in place, the recent wet weather appears to be briefly disappearing.

Thursday, January 13, is expected to be mainly dry and sunny along the North-East coast with temperatures reaching highs of 9 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office, however, forecasts Friday, January 14, to be a cloudier day in the region with the potential for fog.

A message from the Editor:

You can subscribe to this website and enjoy unlimited access to local news, information and puzzles online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.