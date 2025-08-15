Depicting Sunderland POW Len Gibson, who passed away aged 101 in 2021 and inspired so many in his long life, the piece was unveiled at a moving ceremony at South Shields Town Hall.
1. Inspirational Len
Entitled ‘Humanity – The Forgotten Army’, the piece depicts Sunderland POW Len Gibson who was imprisoned on the notorious Burma ‘Death’ Railway by the Japanese and endured years of unimaginable treatment. | National World
2. Another artistic triumph
The sculpture is the latest piece by South Hetton-based artist Ray Lonsdale whose evocative pieces can be seen across the area, including the famous Tommy in Seaham and in Keel Square and St Peter's Riverside in Sunderland. | National World
3. Lest we forget
A moving memorial service was held to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day. While VE Day (Victory in Europe Day, 8 May 1945) celebrated the end of the war in Europe, VJ Day marked the true end of World War II. Many PoWs continued to suffer extreme conditions, disease and torture in Japan months after VE Day celebrations in Europe. | National World
4. Gesture of kindness amidst the horrors of war
The statue depicts veteran Len Gibson BEM at the time of his liberation handing his home-made guitar to a young local boy as a symbol of peace and forgiveness. Len played the guitar to entertain his fellow prisoners of war. If you look carefully, you can see the small amount of money Len earned rolled-up inside for the child. | National World