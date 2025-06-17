There’s a viking village, alpacas, rides on Puffing Billy and more to look forward to as a much-loved festival returns this weekend.

The carnival is a great community event

Hetton Carnival will take over Lyons Country Park in Hetton on Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22 with a whole host of fun for all the family - and it’s free.

The historic carnival is being staged by local organisers Events2gogo, hosts Springboard and North East fairground operators, Carnival Rides UK.

Fiona Harnett of Events2gogo said: “The new and exciting additions from Iceborn Vikings with their Viking village, A Punch and Judy Show, Bramblewood Alpacas and have a go health and fitness with Evolution Gym of Houghton le Spring, will bring a fabulous family offering to the carnival.

Puffing Billy will be doing lakeside rides

“And not forgetting the return of Puffing Billy, who will be offering rides around the lakeside. Springboard, who manage the Green Flag Country Park on behalf of Sunderland City Council, will have their Lakes Café open for the two days, for speciality coffee, tea, snacks, ice lollies and paninis.

“They will also have the giant climbing wall at the waters edge.”

John Pooley of Springboard said: “It is a pleasure to be hosting the Hetton Carnival once again, as a local community charity we hope that as many people as possible can come along and enjoy what’s on offer.”

A family funfair will provide rides and amusements for young children including giant mascots, plus bubble and magic displays.

You can even get into the carnival spirit with festival hair, glitter and face painting.

There will be performances across the two days

More than 40 makers and bakers stalls will provide a shopping experience, selling a wide range of items from cakes, pies and pastries, to uniquely crafted goods and gifts from local exhibitors.

Dogs on leads are always welcome - there's also dog treats from the likes of Mammys Biscuits and Larmar Star Pet Supplies.

Food lovers will also be spoilt for choice with a 'food and drink village' area providing tasty treats from around the world including German, Chinese, and Greek cuisine as well as desserts and ice creams.

You can also bring your own picnic blankets to enjoy mocktails, slushes, cocktails and ales.

Other Saturday highlights include a performance from local girl group Pink Lemonade.

On Sunday, TnT Dance will be entertaining the crowds.

There will also be the addition of 40 retro cars from 80s-90s Car Culture N.E - a must see for vehicle fanciers and petrol heads alike.

Across the weekend, there will also be participation from local community groups.

Admission is free with secure managed parking offered at a price per vehicle basis of £2 - with donations going to the Friends of Hetton Lyons Country Park and Springboard to aid the upkeep and new additions to the Country Park.