Viewers spot Sunderland’s Laura in Game of Thrones and Chernobyl in wake of Line of Duty role

Being baked alive by a dragon in Game of Thrones, given the boot as an anti-coruption cop in Line of Duty and caught in Chernobyl’s nuclear explosion.

It has been a busy few weeks in the screen life of Sunderland actor Laura Elphinstone, with social media filled with comments as people spotted her in all three shows - with her latest appearance due at 9pm today in Chernobyl.

The 36-year-old, from High Barnes, appeared in the last two episodes in the fifth series of Line of Duty as Detective Inspector Michelle Brandyce, with her character playing a major part in the investigation into the actions of Superintendent Ted Hastings.

The officer is ordered to put in a transfer request by her boss after a procedural error puts the inquiry at risk.

The last instalment of the Jed Mercurio show, screened on Sunday, May 5, drew an audience of more 10.4 million live viewers, making it the most watched programme of 2019 so far.

Viewers then spotted her in Monday’s episode of Game of Thrones playing Nora, a mum trying - and tragically failing - to escape the carnage as Daenerys Targaryen takes revenge on her enemy Cersei Lannister.

Her character and her daughter come across Arya Stark, who tries to keep her out of harm as Kings Landing comes under attack during the penultimate episode of the hit show.

Eagle-eyed audience members can also spot her as Oksana in tonight’s second episode of the HBO Sky Atlantic drama Chernobyl, having also appeared in the series opener.

Today, she tweeted: “DI Michelle Brandyce undercover mission to find H hasn’t quite got to plan #LineofDuty @Line_of_duty #ChernobylHBO #GameofThones @GameOfThrones.

“Thanks for all the great messages and now it’s time to disappear from your screens to prepare for the next incarnation.”

The actor, who has previously appeared in Call The Midwife, Vera and Holby City, became interested in acting as her late father Chris was the artistic director of The Royalty Theatre while her mum Jude taught drama and English at Thornhill School.

She had been told to keep tight-lipped about Game of Thrones and Chernobyl before they were screened.

Laura, who went to Barnes Infants and Junior School, said of her time filming Games of Thrones: “It was amazing, the sets are incredible and it’s like stepping on to a film set, rather than TV set.

“The team were really lovely.

“I loved filming Game of Thrones, and I’ve worked in some amazing theatres, but it’s also been a real joy to do some work on screen.

Of Chernobyl, she said: “It was a brilliant script and a great cast.

“It’s an amazing story, but such a harrowing one, it shows what really happened.”

The five-part mini series also stars Stellan Skarsgard, Jessie Buckley and Emily Watson.

Laura is also due to appear in the film Military Wives, which also stars Kirsten Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan, which has been inspired by a BBC factual series about a choirmaster who selects and trains amateur singers, in this case the wives and girlfriends of soldiers serving abroad.