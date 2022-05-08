Videos show runners surging over the start line in the Sunderland 10k and half marathon events

The events got underway this morning, with the fastest runners expected to complete the 10k in little more than half an hour.
The longer-distance races come after the 5k event on Friday night.
The races returned in 2021 under covid measures, but this is the first time the events have been back in full swing.
Most Popular
-
1
Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following a collision near Sunderland city centre
-
2
Bradley Lowery honoured as housing estate names streets in his memory and plants memorial tree
-
3
This is what you can expect from the weather if you’re taking part in the Sunderland City Runs
-
4
'I hate you': Brave sex abuse victim faces her attacker as he is caged for six years
-
5
Dad avoids road ban after being found asleep in his car while over the limit
Check back later for more pictures, video and reaction at sunderlandecho.com