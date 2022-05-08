Loading...

Videos show runners surging over the start line in the Sunderland 10k and half marathon events

Hundreds of runners are taking part in the Sunderland 10k and half marathon.

By Ross Robertson
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 11:04 am

The events got underway this morning, with the fastest runners expected to complete the 10k in little more than half an hour.

The longer-distance races come after the 5k event on Friday night.

The races returned in 2021 under covid measures, but this is the first time the events have been back in full swing.

Runners on the 10k event.

