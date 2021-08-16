Vets warn dog owners about dangers of wasp stings after puppy nearly dies

Molly with owner Jan Thubron, from Durham City, and Gilmoor Vets veterinary nurse Lucy Pennington, who helped to save the dog’s life.

Molly, a seven-month-old chocolate Labrador, had to be rushed to Gilmoor Vets in Gilesgate, Durham City, after collapsing when she was stung multiple times in the mouth by wasps while playing in the garden.

The young puppy went into anaphylactic shock before owner Jan Thubron discovered what had happened.

When Molly arrived at the vets in Durham, they struggled to find a pulse and the much-loved family pet had to be put on oxygen and have steroid and adrenaline injections to bring her back round.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Molly was rushed to Gilmoor Vets in Gilesgate, Durham City, after collapsing when she was stung multiple times in the mouth by wasps while playing in the garden.

She then came out in hives all over her body and her ears became itchy, so she needed more steroids and an antihistamine.

Molly was able to return home later the same day and, although unwell for a couple of days, has made a full recovery.

Vet Adele Harrison, who treated Molly, believes the pup would have died had her owner not acted quickly and is now urging owners to seek veterinary attention if their pet is stung by wasps.

The vet, who says wasps are more prevalent towards the end of summer and in early autumn added: “Stings are very common but dogs going into anaphylactic shock is fortunately quite rare but you never know how your pet will react. Most dogs will snap at buzzy insects so there is always the danger they will be stung.

“If your dogs is stung by a wasp, contact your vet, and the same with a bee sting. A single sting would usually produce swelling, pain and hives and most of the time can be treated with just steroid and antihistamine."

Owner Jan who who lives with her and husband Peter and their other Labrador Nelly in Durham City admitted the whole experience had been traumatic and she feared she was going to lose Molly.

Jan said: “Molly is absolutely champion now and back to her cheeky self. She has the most beautiful temperament and is a very loving dog so we’re just relieved she has recovered.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.