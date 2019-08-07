Sox, held by new owner William Holden with the team that saved him at Gilmoor Vets. From left, clinical director Deborah Stafford, kennel assistant Toni Carr and auxiliary nurse Sarah Willetts.

Six-week old Sox needed a toe amputation and reconstructive surgery to repair skin ripped from his right front leg. He sustained the injuries while travelling under a car bonnet with two of his brothers.

They were discovered by businessman William Holden, who rushed Sox to surgery for treatment and has now adopted the homeless kitten and one of Sox’s brothers.

The injured kitty was part of a feral litter of five born in Mr Holden’s garden shed.

All better. Sox has made a full recovery.

Sox, now fully recovered, was extremely shaken when he was rushed to Gilmoor Vets in Gilesgate, Durham, which has a branch in the William Doxford Centre in Sunderland.

Clinical director Deborah Stafford performed life-saving surgery.

Mr Holden said: “I had just set off for work in my car, which was parked on my drive, but when I reached a crossroads, only 100 yards away, I saw something in the middle of the road that must have been one of the kittens.

“When I arrived at work, Sox’s brother jumped out from underneath the bonnet. One of the kittens must have been knocked over on my way to work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All better. Sox with kennel assistant Toni Carr.

“The next day a black and white kitten, who turned out to be Sox, turned up with his leg bleeding and in a bad way.

“I took Sox to Gilmoor Vets as he was badly injured. He must have fallen into the road but somehow made it the 100 yards home, which was amazing for a little kitten.”

Auxiliary nurse Sarah Willetts said: “He was very shaken and scared, and hissing because he was in so much pain. It was a traumatic experience for such a young kitten.

“We decided to keep him and help him back to health following surgery. He was a lovely little patient and we are so delighted he has found a loving home. It is so rewarding when you see a stray get a happy ending.”

The tiny kitten shows his horrific injuries before surgery.

The three other kittens in the litter were taken with their mother to a cat rescue centre.