Veterans in Crisis Sunderland looks to bring Christmas cheer to former service personnel - here's how can you help

Christmas can be a difficult period for veterans who may be struggling to reintegrate into civilian life and the dedicated support group wants to ensure no veteran or their family members “go without this Christmas”.

Founder Ger Fowler, who served for five years in the Light Infantry, has already secured funding from local businesses to cover the cost of the three course meals, which will include a hot soup starter, Christmas dinner with all the trimmings, and Christmas pudding.

However, further help is needed with donations for food parcels and presents for the veterans and their families. Help is also needed to deliver the meals and gifts on Christmas day.

Ger, 52, said: “Everyone should be able to enjoy a festive dinner and a present on Christmas day, but for some of our veterans and their families this isn’t always the case and we don’t want people to miss out.

"It can be very difficult for some veterans to integrate back into civilian life. The military breaks you down and builds you up into what they want but then don’t offer any support when you need to return to civilian life and many former service personnel can struggle with practical things such as registering with a GP, as well as mental health problems and getting employment.

"These are people who’ve served their country and agreed to potentially give up their lives and so the least we can do is support them when they leave the forces.”

Ger Fowler from Veterans in Crisis Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Veterans in Crisis Sunderland manager Claire Lawton, 41, added: “All we want is for veterans to be able to have a meal, receive a nice gift and put a smile of their faces on Christmas day.

"We like to ensure everyone in the family has a present and so we really need donations of gift sets, festive treats and biscuits and new children’s toys and books.”

With 150 meals to potentially deliver, volunteers are also needed.

Ger said: “I’m here from 8am in the morning. Volunteers tend to work in pairs and will collect the dinners and presents to deliver to addresses close to where they live.”

Veterans in Crisis Sunderland are calling on help to deliver 150 Christmas meals and presents to former service personnel and their families. Picture by FRANK REID

With many veterans often losing touch with friends and higher rates of relationship break-ups after leaving the forces, Christmas can also be a time of social isolation.

Ger added: “With places closed, some people can go two weeks without seeing anyone. For some veterans, seeing that person delivering their meal on Christmas day may be the only person they see and they really appreciate having someone to talk to.

"It’s not just on Remembrance Sunday that we should remember those people who have served their country.”

Anyone who can help with deliveries or the donation of gifts and food items for the support network’s food bank are urged to get in touch via the Veterans in Crisis Sunderland website or by calling 07495825858 or 01915671878.