Veterans in Crisis deliver hundreds of dinners on Christmas Day

Sunderland's Veterans in Crisis makes a huge difference to the lives of former service personnel.

Kind-hearted volunteers and city businesses gave the gift of a hearty roast dinner this Christmas.

VICS volunteers hit the road to deliver Christmas dinners

Community interest company Veterans in Crisis (VICS) once again hit the road on Christmas Day to deliver 150 three-course dinners and gifts to veterans and their families.

VICS founder Ger Fowler, who served in the Light Infantry with tours of Northern Ireland, said: "Thanks to everyone that’s supported and helped make this happen. The community spirit in Sunderland is the best in the world and I can’t praise you all enough."

City businesses rallied round to help the festive cause.

They included Henderson's Butchers in Roker who supplied and cut the meat; Lisa from The Lakes Cafe at Hetton Lyons Country Park who made the Yorkshire Puddings; K & J Catering who cooked the meat and supplied the stuffing and pigs in blankets.

Henderson's in Roker supplied and cut the meats

Meanwhile, a team of VICs volunteers helped in cooking and plating up the veg, which was supplied by Twins Fruiterers in Pallion.

Drivers also gave up their time to help deliver the dinners and gifts this on Christmas Day, with gifts provided by Dunelm Sunderland | Community Support and their customers.

Sunderland has one of the largest veteran communities in the country at more than 26,000 and is still one of the places with the highest recruiting figures for the Armed Forces.

VICS helps veterans and their families in all manner of ways, from mental health support with counselling sessions and helping people with substance abuse issues to practical help such as a removal service and housing advice.

Volunteers gave up their time on Christmas Day

It’s proved a real lifeline for those who struggle adapting to civilian life, helping countless of veterans over the years.

As well as the ERV (Emergency Rendezvous) in Roker and RV2 gym in Southwick, it has a centre, RV1, in St Luke's Terrace, Pallion, which opened its doors earlier this year.

All veterans and their family members are welcome.