Veterans in Crisis deliver 150 Christmas dinners across Sunderland

“The community spirit in Sunderland is outstanding,” says Veterans in Crisis founder Ger Fowler as volunteers delivered more than 100 Christmas dinners.

Just some of the many volunteers who helped out with deliveries | Submitted

150 dinners and gifts were delivered on Christmas Day to ex Forces Personnel and their families in what’s become an annual festive tradition for Sunderland community interest company Veterans in Crisis (VICs).

Dozens of volunteers spent Christmas morning driving to people’s homes, as well as supported accommodation and care homes across Sunderland, Washington and the Coalfields areas to deliver the meals.

It was a real team effort from the community with Henderson’s Butchers in Roker providing all the meat, stuffing and pigs in blankets, George Jenner from the Hastings Hill pub cooking the meals and volunteers, including Sunderland Central MP Lewis Atkinson, helping in the prep.

The event has grown since it was established six years ago, from 34 meals delivered in the first year to 150.

Veterans were also given gifts with their meals | Submitted

Ger said: “It’s lovely seeing people’s reactions when we deliver the meals. For some veterans we’re the only people they see all Christmas Day.

“We would like to thank every single person who has been involved in making this year our best year yet!

“The generosity and kindness from everyone who has donated has been overwhelming. Every one who has given their time to help prepare, organise and deliver Christmas Dinners to our veterans and their families, thankyou!

“We could not be more grateful to every single one of you, once again the community spirit in Sunderland is outstanding and we are so proud.”

Ger, who recently won the Freedom of the City of Sunderland for his efforts in helping veterans, added:“Contributions from local companies help to make that possible, and at Veterans, we always look to use local companies so that money goes back into the community.”

Among those to donate were South Shields-based UK Docks Marine Services who delivered a van load of supplies to VICs in the run up to the big day after staff collected donations for six weeks.

Donations also came from many other local businesses.

Anyone who would like to support Veterans In Crisis, or needs help, should contact general manager Claire Lawton either by dropping into the centre at 1 Roker Avenue in Sunderland or by calling 0191 567 1878.

Veterans services can also be reached on 07398 916 590.