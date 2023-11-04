‘We’re not getting any younger, and we’d dearly love to win our local competition’

A couple of 26 years who dedicate every day to training racing greyhounds say it would complete their lives to win one of Sunderland’s most prestigious competitions this month.

Jill Sutherst and Glenn Lynas spend 365 days each year caring for 40 racing greyhounds and 20 future stars of the sport with help from a team of backroom staff.

Despite a combined 80 years in greyhound racing between them, the couple have never won a Category One competition – the highest grade of UK greyhound racing.

But that could be about to change when they run Witton Venus and Witton Supremo at the Arena Racing Company Classic at Sunderland Greyhound Stadium.

The £12,500 competition is open to 36 of the country’s fastest greyhounds and held over three successive Friday evenings with the Grand Final scheduled for Friday, November 17.

Glenn, now 68, said a Category One victory is the one piece missing from his life – 50 years of which have been committed to breeding, training and caring for greyhounds.

He said: “It’s my life. Greyhound racing is all I’ve ever known. There are no days off or holidays as a trainer – you’re totally committed to your greyhounds.

“We’re not getting any younger, and we’d dearly love to win our local competition. We know there’ll be racegoers on the terraces who would love to see the same, but a sob-story wins no prizes in this sport and we’re up against some seriously talented competition.”

Glenn turned to greyhound racing when his brothers purchased a dog while he was a teenager and he hasn’t looked back since.

He would spend seven days each week trackside in his 20s and his enthusiasm for the sport remains just as strong today.

Qualifying races are set to take place at Sunderland Greyhound Stadium over the two weekends leading up to the final which will take place at the same venue on November 17.

Glenn said: “We’re hopeful as Venus has been trialling well recently. If she starts like we know she can, there’s no reason why she can’t qualify. Supremo is on a roll having won her last three races, but she has a tough draw.