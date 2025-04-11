VE Day street party to be held in Keel Square as part of Sunderland celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Keel Square will host a street party as Sunderland marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keel Square will be transformed with a street party for VE Day | Sunderland Echo

Featuring live music and performances from local organisations as well as a display of World War 2 vehicles, the party will form part of a number of events in the city on Thursday, May 8 to mark 80 years since the end of World War II in Europe.

Schools, care homes and community groups have registered to join the celebrations during the day and residents are also being invited to join in the VE Day programme, which has been organised by Sunderland City Council and the city’s veterans’ groups.

Highlights of the May 8 programme so far include:

*City Hall will raise the VE Day flag at 9am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*From 11am, food offerings at Keel Square will be available.

*At 4pm, a Street Party will start at Keel Square. This includes music and performances from local organisations, with a display of World War 2 vehicles and sweet treats. More details will be confirmed soon.

*From 7pm, there will be a special VE Day concert at The Fire Station. This will include performances from vintage singers, dancers, big band and choir, hosted by Alfie Joey. Tickets cost £5.

*From 9:30pm, the evening will close with Lighting a Lamplight of Peace on Keel Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the Lamplight of Peace, monuments across Sunderland will be lit in solidarity, to represent the ‘Light of Peace’ following the darkness of war.

Pubs in the city will also be honouring the date, including Chaplins.

The pub is hosting a whole host of entertainment across the day, including Lauren Faye Moss performing a tribute to Vera Lynn and all the hits that defined an era, as well as classics performed by Joe Russell and more.

Councillor Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, said: "It’s fantastic to see Sunderland coming together at this significant time, 80 years since the end of World War 2 in Europe. It is important that we take this opportunity to remember the sacrifices as well as the resilience of those who have gone before us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The theme of this year’s very special VE Day is ‘Light of Peace’ to represent the end of the darkness. And it’s been wonderful working with our veterans to create this programme. Seeing different areas of the community come together for a day of reflection on this very day is a testament to the spirit of our city.

"I know that for many this will be a normal working day I but hope residents will join in the VE Day celebrations where they can, whether that is at our organised events or at street parties and events in their own communities."

Schools across Sunderland will be joining the celebrations by entering students into a writing competition. Students will be asked to write stories from the front line when news of the end of the war was announced.

These stories will then be judged by members of Sunderland’s Veterans Forum with the best entries receiving prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schools, colleges, care homes and local community groups are also making VE Day bunting, and colouring poppies which will be used to decorate the city.

Nine care homes across Sunderland have already registered to be part of the VE Day celebrations and are hosting their own events. This includes arranging their own flag raisings, lamp lighting, and street parties.

If you have a local community event happening, you can share the event at [email protected].

Sunderland City Council have worked with Veterans in Crisis, who do much in the community to support the city’s large veteran population and their families, to organise the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ger Fowler from VICS | Sunderland Echo

Ger Fowler, founder and chief executive of Veterans in Crisis, said: "This is a truly incredible effort from the council to bring all the veterans' groups together to celebrate VE Day.

“Sunderland City Council has the best relationship with veterans in the country, and we are immensely proud to work alongside them in supporting our veterans and their families.

"This day of celebration is incredibly meaningful, and we are thrilled to be part of it. We cannot wait for the events to unfold, especially the evening concert, which promises to be a fantastic highlight of the day."

Share your VE Day photos and videos by using the #SunderlandVEDay80