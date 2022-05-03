Loading...

'Unofficial' bin protest causes bin collection delays in Sunderland

Refuse collections around the city were delayed today, May 3, following an ‘unofficial' protest, according to Sunderland City Council.

By Georgina Cutler
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 5:49 pm

Council chiefs say the ‘unofficial’ protest outside South Hylton House this morning meant that some bin collection rounds started later than normal.

The City Council are aware of the protest which chiefs say was led by individuals who don’t work for the Council.

Following the protest, crews have been working to complete all collections by the end of the day.

A spokesperson for the Council said: “We are aware of an unofficial protest outside South Hylton House this morning led by individuals who don’t work for the City Council.

“As a result of this some collection rounds started later than normal. Crews have been working throughout the day to minimise any time delays with the aim of completing all rounds today.”

A post on the Council’s Facebook page has asked residents to ensure their bin is ready for collection, which may take place ‘later than usual’.

