Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

University of Sunderland is to close its glass and ceramics course.

The glass and ceramics course was based at the National Glass Centre, which is also set to close

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Releasing a statement on its website, the university said it had been exploring relocating the programme from the National Glass Centre (NGC) to Priestman Building on City Campus, as part of its work to find alternative locations for activity based in the current NGC building - which will itself be closing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But its says that due to the cost of the relocation estimated at £9.4million, the university has instead decided to close the course in summer 2026, with recruitment stopping from September this year.

It's a further blow for glassmaking in the city, with the National Glass Centre closing in the next couple of years due to the poor state of the building, which again it's said is too expensive to repair.

The statement from University of Sunderland says: "The University has been exploring the option of relocating a restructured glass and ceramics programme from the National Glass Centre (NGC) to Priestman Building on City Campus, as part of its work to find alternative locations for activity based in the current NGC building.

"We commissioned an external project team to produce a feasibility report to assess the scope and viability of relocating, and to provide a high-level cost estimate. The report concluded that moving equipment and undertaking the necessary changes to the building – for example, ventilation and extraction facilities – would cost in the region of £9.4 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Based on this report, and considering the number of glass and ceramics students, the University’s Board of Governors has concluded that relocating glass and ceramics is not financially viable.

"The Board has therefore decided that the University’s glass and ceramics academic programme should close in summer 2026. This will allow current students to complete their courses at the University. The University will also stop recruiting to the undergraduate glass and ceramics course due to start in September 2024.

"Consultation has begun with all staff affected by this decision. The University has also triggered its Student Protection Plan and informed the Office for Students (OfS).

"The University remains committed to providing a range of courses in the arts and creative industries."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NGC, which honours centuries of glassmaking in Sunderland, and was a base for future generations of glassmakers, remains open for now and the university says it's still in talks with Sunderland Culture and Sunderland City Council on the potential to move some of its offering to the new Culture House in Keel Square.

But there are no plans for the NGC past summer 2026.