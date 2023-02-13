University of Sunderland corrects spelling mistake on signs advertising academic prowess

The Echo recently reported that next to an advert proclaiming the University of Sunderland's academic excellence, was another sign which said “Murray Library main entrance 100 meters”, spelled as in ‘parking meters’ rather than ‘metres’, the unit of measurement.

The signage forms temporary fencing where construction work is taking place at the bottom of Chester Road, where the university has a number of buildings.

The spelling mistake caused some amusement for passers-by as it was close to another sign which read “Ranked in the world’s top universities.”

Contractors didn't take long to correct their mistake.

A spokesman for the university said: “Whilst a global university like Sunderland could be expected to insert the occasional Americanism, we will change this to the more commonly used British spelling of ‘metre’.”

