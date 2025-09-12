Union Jack flag attached to top of Penshaw Monument as National Trust assess damage

A large Union Jack flag has been placed on the top of Penshaw Monument, sparking concerns in the local community about the motives behind the action.

At 136 metres, Penshaw Hill is one of the highest points in Sunderland with the monument itself adding an additional 21 metres, meaning the flag has a prominent position across the city with the potential to be seen for miles around.

The Union Jack flag which has been placed at the top of Penshaw Monument without permission. | Jamie Lister.

Whether far right motives or simply a display of patriotism, the National Trust, who own Penshaw Monument, have said the flag has been erected without permission and will be removed.

A spokesperson said: “A flag which has been attached to the Grade 1 listed Penshaw Monument will be removed, as will anything that's attached to historic buildings without permission.

“We will assess whether any damage has been caused to the monument, which is an important part of our shared local and national heritage.”

As yet, no one has claimed to be behind climbing to the top of the monument to place the flag.

The incident follows on from a spate of similar incidents across the country in which Union Jack and Cross of St George flags have been erected in prominent positions at other locations in the UK.