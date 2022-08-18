Ukrainian refugees open up on fleeing the horrors of war and the warm welcome from the people Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the conflict now entering its sixth month, an estimated 12 million people have fled Ukraine with around 100 refugees having settled in Sunderland to escape the persecution by Russian forces.

Many of the refugees have been supported by the UK’s Homes for Ukraine scheme which enables UK citizens to sponsor refugees, allowing them to stay in their home and obtain a visa.

Inna, 39, travelled with her daughter Nastya, 19, and after arriving in the UK in April had been staying with a family in Washington, before a breakdown in that situation led to them moving into temporary accommodation.

She said: “I had to leave Ukraine as I feared for my daughter’s life. There was shelling taking place all the time and missiles flying overhead. There are no shelters in my home city and you just think are we going to be next?”

It was a decision which may ultimately have saved their lives.

Inna added: “Before the war started I had just received approval for a mortgage for a property I was buying in Bucha which is where there has since been a mass massacre of civilians.

"We lived in Kremenchuk and would regularly go to the shopping mall which was hit by Russian missiles in June.”

(Left to right) International Community of Sunderland representative Olena Davie, Ukrainian refugees Nastya, 19, and Olah, 18, chair of Friends of the Drop In for Asylum Seekers and Refugees Steve Newman, 65, Reverend Chris Howson, 52, and Nastya's mother Inna, 39.

Since moving to Washington, Inna and Nastya have become good friends with Olha, who fled to the UK on her own at just 18 after her mother persuaded her to come to these shores in the hope of a better future.

She said: “I lived in Bovary, a small village near Kyiv. It has a military base and I just remember waking up one morning and seeing it had been bombed. The bombing continued and I feared I could die. It’s terrifying what’s happening – you couldn’t even go in the shower without thinking something was going to happen.

"For two weeks we ended up living in a friend’s basement until I eventually persuaded my mother we should leave. Some soldiers took us to the train station and we fled to Poland before I then travelled to the UK.”

Ukrainian refugees Inna, 39, daughter Nastya, 19, and Olha, 18.

Despite being safe from physical harm the mental anguish continues as all three women fear for the safety of relatives.

Inna said: “My parents wouldn’t leave and said they would ‘rather die in their home’. My sister has also moved back from Poland. I can’t sleep as I’m so anxious about what might happen. Everyone is so scared.”

Olha added: “I really miss my family. My grandmother is still in Ukraine and is coming under bombardment. I speak with her everyday, but she is deaf in one ear and I do sometimes worry she may not hear hear warning signs.

"I’m so angry at what has happened to my country.”

Ukrainian refugees at Sunderland Minster where they have been receiving English lessons.

Despite the ongoing conflict showing no signs of abating, Inna’s daughter Nastya, 19, remains hopeful of one day returning to her homeland.

She said: “I’m planning on growing old in Ukraine and living my whole life there.”

While grateful for the help received, all three women believe more support is needed to stop the Russian invasion in the interests of international security.

Inna said: “We all need to stand up against Russia. They won’t stop with Ukraine and countries need to be asking themselves where next?”

Refugees given warm Sunderland welcome

Inna, Nastya and Olha are currently living in Washington Village and despite their traumatic experience have been full of praise for the “warm, friendly welcome” they’ve received since seeking sanctuary in Sunderland.

The Ukrainian refugees said they had been made to feel "very welcome" by the people of Sunderland.

Inna said: “I like Washington and the local people want to make a difference and help everyone. My sponsor family helped us to register at the local GP surgery and with filling in any paperwork we needed.

"I’ve been down to the seaside, which was very nice, and have also tried traditional foods like fish and chips, Yorkshire puddings and rice pudding.”

Olha added: “The people have been really nice and my sponsor family bought me lots of presents when I arrived. While I’m in the UK I want to take on some training to work with animals such as working as a veterinary nurse.”

Playing a crucial role in helping refugees to settle in Sunderland has been the International Community Organisation Sunderland (ICOS) and the Sunderland City of Sanctuary based at Sunderland Minster.

ICOS representative Olena Davie, 44, herself a Ukrainian national, said: “My role has been to support refugees with practical tasks such as registering with GP surgeries, liaising with housing associations, organising benefits and registering children at schools.

"The Polish community has also been heavily involved with support groups in which people can meet for a coffee and where there are donations of clothing and food.

"Last Friday there were donations of Ukrainian books for people to read as well as an electronic tablet for all children.”

Reverend Chris Howsen, 52, chair of Sunderland City of Sanctuary, added: “There has been an unprecedented response to the Ukraine refugee situation with 700 people offering their homes and Adventure Sunderland even offering free kayaking sessions.

"We depend on donations and people have been hugely generous.”

A key area identified for support was through the provision of English lessons which were initially provided by Friends of the Drop In for Asylum Seekers (FODI) and have now been taken on by Sunderland College and the University of Sunderland.

FODI chair and English teacher Steven Newman, 65, said: “Most people arriving as refugees are looking for work and so developing their English is really important both economically and socially.”

Yet despite the multitude of schemes, donations and initiatives being afforded, its perhaps the most basic need being met which is ultimately the most important.