Two weeks remain in consultation period to have your say on city's gambling licensing policy
Sunderland residents and business owners have just two weeks left to have their say in contributing to the City Council’s new policy for gambling outlets and the granting of permits and licences.
The policy aims to ensure gambling outlets conduct a fair and legal operation, including not allowing children to gamble.
The six week consultation period will close on Tuesday August 13 after which the Council will prepare a revised gambling policy called the Statement of Principles. The policy will run for three years from January 2025.
The gambling principles will cover high street betting premises, casinos, bingo premises, adult gaming centres and family entertainment centres.
There are currently 35 premises in the city licensed by the council for gambling purposes, including 22 high street betting venues.
Chair of Sunderland City Council's Licensing Committee, Councillor Jill Fletcher said: "We always want to hear the views of residents and this regulation of gambling premises is no exception.
“The views we receive can help shape and regulate what happens over the next three years." Since the Statement of Principles was last updated in 2022, there have been four new gaming premises licences, three of which were issued due to relocations, and one new betting premises licence.
A further five premises have closed in this time. Cllr Fletcher added: "The principles guide the policy to help ensure that any gambling is not a source of crime or disorder, it is conducted in a fair and open way, and that children and other vulnerable persons are protected from harm or exploitation." Further details about the ‘principles’ can be found on the City Council’s website.
To have your say, send your views in writing to Sunderland City Council, Licensing Section, City Hall, Plater Way, Sunderland, SR1 3AA or email [email protected]
