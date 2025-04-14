Two people taken to hospital following road traffic collision in Sunderland
The collision took place at around 10.45am on Durham Road.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the junction between Ettrick Grove and Durham Road in Sunderland.
“Emergency services attended the scene and found two people who had sustained minor injuries.
“Both individuals were transported to hospital for treatment.
“The road was closed while the vehicles were recovered but re-opened to traffic just before 12.30pm.”
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We received a call at 10.42am on Monday 14 April to reports of a road traffic incident on the junction of Ettrick Grove and Durham Road in Sunderland.
“We dispatched two ambulance crews, a clinical team leader, and a crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to the scene. Two patients were taken to Sunderland Royal hospital for further treatment.”
