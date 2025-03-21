Two people taken to hospital after vehicle overturns on the A690 near Sunderland

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 21st Mar 2025, 10:13 BST

Two people have been taken to hospital after a car overturned yesterday afternoon (March 20) on the A690.

A photograph sent to the Echo shows a red car overturned on its roof which has been crushed.

The overturned car on the A690.placeholder image
The overturned car on the A690. | April Green.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call to a road incident on Thursday March 20 at 3:02 pm near the A690 at Stoneygate, Houghton Le Spring.

“We dispatched two ambulance crews and one clinical team leader to the incident. Two patients were taken to Sunderland Royal hospital."

Northumbria Police also attended the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3pm today (Thursday), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A690 Durham Road northbound, near to the A1052 Dairy Lane in Sunderland.

“One of the vehicles was found to be overturned and part of the road was blocked.”

The vehicle has now been removed and the road is clear.

