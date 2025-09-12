Two leading Sunderland figures set to be nominated for Freedom of the City

Two key city figures look set to be nominated to receive the Freedom of Sunderland.

Freedoms are traditionally given by the City Council to citizens who make ‘significant contributions to the wellbeing and community spirit of Sunderland’.

Sister Mary Scholastica and Paul Callaghan CBE DL FRSA. | Sunderland City Council.

Sunderland’s very own Angel of Mercy, Sister Mary Scholastica is renowned for her work supporting the community and seafarers at the Port of Sunderland.

Her work to support seafarers has become recognised worldwide and she has also helped to raise £250,000 to support children requiring respite care.

Earlier this year (2025) a book was released about Sister Mary’s amazing life from her early life in Galway to her calling to her new life in Sunderland.

In 2023 she won the Merchant Navy Welfare Board National Award.

Also set to be nominated is local businessman Paul Callaghan CBE DL FRSA* for his many contributions to not only business but also education and culture.

The nominations also both recognise their work as ambassadors for the city and as role models for young people.

At its meeting next week on Thursday 18 September, Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet will consider recommending the nominations to a full council meeting for agreement. Subject to the meetings, further arrangements on a Freedom ceremony will be announced.

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Safer Communities, Councillor Kelly Chequer said: "Residents across our city have a lot of respect for Sister Mary and Paul Callaghan. These proposals are part of a process that will formally recognise their achievements and contributions to our city.

"Since travelling from Ireland in 1958 and making Sunderland her home, her tireless charitable work has seen Sister Mary provide invaluable support to countless communities and residents as well as seafarers visiting the Port of Sunderland.”

“Her welcoming mission centre at the port offers food, warmth, and pastoral care to sailors of all faiths and her work has earned her deep respect across religious and civic communities. Alongside her port work, Sister Mary has helped raise thousands of pounds for children needing respite care.”

Cllr Chequer added: "Businessman and philanthropist Paul Callaghan has for many years played a significant role in the city’s economic, educational and cultural offer.

“Prominent roles have included founder and chairman of the Leighton Group, chair of the University of Sunderland, and his dedicated work to create the city’s Music, Arts and Culture Quarter and Sunderland Culture, including the development of the Fire Station as a landmark live music and performing arts venue."

The council has a tradition of nominating residents, groups and organisations for freedoms.

Last year, Sunderland AFC ‘legend’ Kevin Ball and Ger Fowler, who works with armed forces veterans and their families, received freedoms.

In 2023, footballing champions Jill Scott and Steph Houghton, and Gary Bennett were recognised.

In 2022, the Sunderland 1973 FA Cup Squad were granted freedoms for their ongoing achievement and contribution to the city’s well-being.