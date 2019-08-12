Two fire engines sent to shop fire at Peter Lee Cottages in Wheatley Hill
Fire fighters tackled the blaze for over an hour.
By James Barker
Monday, 12 August, 2019, 07:10
Two fire fighting crews have been sent to a shop fire at Peter Lee Cottages in Wheatley Hill on Monday, August 12.
County Durham & Darlington Fire & Rescue Service confirmed via their twitter page that two appliances attended the fire, at around 5.30am.
The blaze took over an hour to get under control and fire fighters had to use two hoses and breathing apparatus.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
It is not clear if there were any injuries .