Two elderly pedestrians were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a road traffic collision in Seaham and police officers are now appealing for information to ascertain what happened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place on the B1287, outside of The Crows Nest at 2.40pm on Wednesday June 18.

Two elderly people were taken to hospital following a collision on the B1287 in Seaham. | Google

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “The one vehicle collision involved two elderly pedestrians who were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The driver of the silver VW Passat did not receive injuries and is assisting officers with enquires.

“We are now keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or with dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information or footage should contact PC Lee Smith by emailing [email protected]

You can also call 101 and quote incident number 272 of June 18.