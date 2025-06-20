Two elderly pedestrians taken to hospital with serious injuries following Seaham collision

By Neil Fatkin
Published 20th Jun 2025, 13:05 BST
Two elderly pedestrians were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a road traffic collision in Seaham and police officers are now appealing for information to ascertain what happened.

The incident took place on the B1287, outside of The Crows Nest at 2.40pm on Wednesday June 18.

Two elderly people were taken to hospital following a collision on the B1287 in Seaham.placeholder image
Two elderly people were taken to hospital following a collision on the B1287 in Seaham. | Google

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “The one vehicle collision involved two elderly pedestrians who were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The driver of the silver VW Passat did not receive injuries and is assisting officers with enquires.

“We are now keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or with dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information or footage should contact PC Lee Smith by emailing [email protected]

You can also call 101 and quote incident number 272 of June 18.

