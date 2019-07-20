Two divers pulled from sea off Sunderland after boat breakdown
Two divers were pulled from the sea off Roker Pier by rescue teams after their boat lost power.
Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and Sunderland’s RNLI volunteers were alerted to a report of a dive boat which had broken down to the north of the pier, with two divers still in the water.
A spokesperson for the Coastguard said: “A RNLI Lifeguard personal water craft was quickly on scene and recovered the two divers from the surface before being returned to the dive boat.
“The boat was then towed to North Dock Basin by Sunderland RNLI Atlantic 85 Lifeboat, where Coastguard Rescue Officers established the circumstances of the incident and offered appropriate safety advice.
“All divers were properly qualified and followed correct procedures.
“One lesson learned was to make sure boat batteries are fully charged when going to sea, especially when craft have not been used or have been laid up from some time.”
In another call out, the Coastguard team was called to Sunderland Marina after an overdue yacht had arrived.
The spokesperson added: “Coastguard Rescue Officers spoke to the skipper of the vessel and established the circumstances.
“Boat users are advised to ensure someone ashore is aware of their passage plans, including destination and estimated time of arrival.
“This will allow for HM Coastguard to be notified should a vessel become overdue as in this case.”
They added it was also good practice for crafts to contact Humber Coastguard on Channel 16 to advise of voyage details, while Sunderland Local Port Services (LPS) operates a voluntary reporting scheme for River Wear small craft movements on Marine VHF Channel 14.
The alert about the dive boat was received at 2.12pm yesterday, Friday, July 19, while concerns about the overdue yacht were made just before 7.10pm in the evening.
Earlier in the day, the Coastguard were called to assist other emergency services at an incident in Sunderland, but was stood down on arrive after it was “satisfactorily resolved.”
The service has issued a reminder that people should call 999 and ask for the Coastguard in call coastal emergencies.