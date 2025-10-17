Two-day festival to celebrate diversity in Sunderland taking place this weekend

A diverse programme of live music and activities is taking place at this weekend’s Unity in the Community Weekender.

Following the success of last year’s one-day event, this year’s festival has been expanded into a full weekend of festivities, promising even more opportunities to celebrate Sunderland’s vibrant communities.

The two-day celebration, organised by VCAS, Sunderland Minster and Sunderland Music City, will showcase the rich diversity of cultures and communities that call Sunderland home.

The programme will feature live music, arts and crafts, food, family activities, and opportunities to connect with local community groups and organisations.

The historic Sunderland Minster will host stalls with arts, crafts, food and family-friendly activities for visitors on Saturday 18th October between 11am–2pm.

And on Sunday 19th October between 12pm–5pm the Beacon of Light will host an afternoon of live music, family entertainment and community stalls under one roof.

A highlight of the Weekender will be the programme of live music performances on Sunday, with acts including jazz duo After Evensong, Small Town Brass, Bethany Gospel Choir, Stephen Elms, Charlie Lally and Manny 234.

DJ Banko will be resident DJ, playing a mix of afrobeats all throughout the day in the Beacon of Light.

There will family sports activities, including inflatable football, badminton and table tennis provided by the Foundation of Light and Cultural Spring will be making postcards and bunting.

On both days local organisations and businesses will be there for visitors to enjoy.

Music Connects are hosting a musical instruments table, where you can try your hand at a range of instruments for the first time.

All Together Consortium are running an arts and crafts workshop station, with flag and banner making.

On Saturday Frank Styles, the talented local mural artist, will be running a graffiti workshop and Penella B will wow the crowd with her stilt walking and circus skills.

A chance for everyone to come together

Revd Canon Clare MacLaren, Canon Provost of Sunderland Minster, said: “Unity in the Community Weekender is about much more than entertainment – it’s about belonging.

“It’s a chance for everyone, from every background, to come together and celebrate what makes Sunderland such a warm, creative and welcoming city.

“We’re thrilled to be opening the doors of the Minster once again, and this year joining forces with partners right across the city to make the event bigger and better.”

Michelle Daurat, Chief Executive of the Sunderland Music Arts and Culture Trust and Sunderland Music City, added: “Music has the power to connect people in a way few other things can. This festival creates a space where everyone feels seen and included.

“Unity in the Community Weekender is about shining a spotlight on Sunderland’s diversity and giving people a joyful, shared experience.”

Unity in the Community is part of the Sunderland Year of Music, with more than 500 events. The festivities build on Sunderland’s official designation as a globally recognised Music City.

Sunderland Year of Music events are being announced daily; to see the most up-to-date list visit https://musiccity.uk/year-of-music.