Twenty-one marvellous Mackems who were born or raised in Sunderland

Sunderland has produced a wealth of heroes of the local, national, international and unsung variety.

By Gavin Ledwith
Friday, 24th December 2021, 10:14 am

Sunderland has produced a wealth of heroes of the local, national, international and unsung variety. Here are just some of names associated with the city. Please note this is not a definitive list and nor does it include our acting and sporting sons and daughters (we promise to sing their praises separately quite soon). It merely attempts to cover a range of backgrounds and generations to suit different tastes.

1. Kate Adie

Born in Whitley Bay in 1945, Adie was brought up in Sunderland and attended Sunderland Church High School before enjoying a lengthy career with the BBC as their chief news correspondent.

2. Don Airey

Airey, third left, was born in June 1948 in Sunderland and grew up in the city before enjoying a lengthy rock music career with the likes of Gary Moore, Ozzy Osbourne, Judas Priest, Black Sabbath and Whitesnake. He is now keyboardist with Deep Purple.

3. Gertrude Bell

Born at Washington New Hall in 1868, Bell was a writer, traveller, political officer, administrator and archaeologist who was instrumental in the foundation of the modern state of Iraq. She died in 1926.

4. George Clarke

The architect and television presenter was born in Sunderland in 1974 and educated at Oxclose School, in Washington, near to where he lived.

