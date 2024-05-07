Tributes pour in for Gary Bunting, pillar of Sunderland's boxing community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland’s tight-knit boxing community has been left devastated by the death of much-respected head coach Gary Bunting.

Tributes have poured in for much-loved and respected coach, Gary Bunting

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 56-year-old dad of three devoted four decades of his life to amateur boxing, coaching thousands of children who’ve come through the doors at Lambton Street ABC in Falkland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He became a Lambton Street legend whose influence was known around the country.

Now, that community has rallied round to help Gary’s family after he passed away from complications following a routine operation last week.

Gary, left, with best friend and fellow coach Lee Fairweather

In just four days, more than £5,000 has been raised by a Go Fund Me page set up by one of Gary’s best friends, Richie Dunn, who worked alongside Gary at Lambton Street ABC, before founding Sunderland Golden Gloves.

Richie, whose wife Maxine is among those inspired to become a coach by Gary, said: “Gary gave four decades of his life to boxing. He transformed kids from feral young men into good, employable adults with families - he’s a massive pillar of the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Gary changed the face of amateur boxing up here, Lambton Street’s home shows were second to none.”

Gary changed the face of amateur boxing in Sunderland

Quick-witted Gary, who volunteered alongside his best friend Lee Fairweather at the ABC, was well-known for his one liners, which would inspire and uplift those around him such as “It’s Lambton Street, not Easy Street” and “What you waiting for? The 57 Bus?”

Ashleigh Strong, from Sunderland Golden Gloves, said: “There was nobody who didn’t know Gary. We are all absolutely heartbroken.

“We’d call him ‘Mr Inclusivity’ because he would give any kid a chance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richie Dunn, left, has set up a Go Fund Me to honour Gary’s legacy

Included among the talents he coached were Luke Dunn, Thom Marley and James Scott and the Lambton Street female squad, which included boxers Amber Dennis, Jordan Barker Porter, Estelle Scott, Amy Templeton and Simon Thompson.

In a moving tribute to their much-missed head coach Lambton Street ABC posted:

“Gary Bunting, a revered figure in the world of boxing, has left a lasting mark on the hearts of those who knew him. His recent passing has left a void, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations.

“Gary’s journey from being a young lad at the club to becoming a respected coach is a testament to his passion for the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maxine Dunn is among the countless people inspired by Gary

“As a former Boy of the Year in 1993, Gary’s achievements and influence extend beyond the ring. Beyond the boxing ring, Gary instilled discipline, commitment, and resilience in his young boxers. He understood that boxing wasn’t just about physical strength; it was about character development.

“Lambton Street ABC, once a modest club, underwent a remarkable transformation under Gary’s leadership. It evolved into more than just a boxing gym; it became a community of strength and support. Young people found not only a place to train but also a place to belong—a place where they could learn life skills, build resilience, and find camaraderie.”

Gary leaves partner Vicky and children Lauren, Jack and Robert as well as Gary’s mam, Margaret.