Retired Police Dogs Krush and Kruger died peacefully at their respective homes after a combined 19 years of service with the Force.

Dutch Herder Krush hung up his lead back in 2019 after a stellar 10-year career with the Force as a General Purpose dog.

Krush, 13, famously became an international star when a video of him balancing six Mini Cheddars on his nose went viral – and was viewed by more than 250,000 people.

But Northumbria Police said his talents did not stop there. After qualifying as a highly-trained firearms dog, it meant he was often sent into buildings ahead of officers.

Other notable jobs included him uncovering a rifle buried deep in undergrowth and grabbing on to a burglar’s ankle as he attempted to leap over a fence.

Krush spent his life alongside best friend and handler PC Wayne Thompson, who were brought together when the pup was just eight weeks old.

PC Thompson said heaped praise on the hound, who he said had done sterling service to the community.

Krush.

“Krush was a real personality, a really friendly dog yet formidable while working and really intuitive at recognising bad characters,” he said.

“He could turn work mode on and off in an instant as and when required.”

Another canine crime-fighter, PD Kruger also sadly passed away last week after a short illness.

German Shepherd Kruger – who was also a firearms support dog for six years – retired at the age of 10 and spent his final days relaxing at home with his handler and family.

Handler PC Scott Mcentee paid tribute to the excellent work and and results of his canine companion.

“Kruger was a very loyal companion and had a high desire and drive to work,” he said.

“I handled him for over five years, during which time we achieved some great results.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Our police animals play an absolutely crucial role in the detection and prevention of crime – and we’re so thankful to them for everything they do.”

Kruger.

