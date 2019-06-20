Tributes paid to popular Sunderland landlady who was 'legend' of city pub scene
Tributes have been paid to well-known Sunderland landlady who ran a number of pubs in the city alongside her husband.
Retired landlady Robina Jane Pulling, known as Jane, died last month aged 84.
Her family have now paid tribute to the ‘kind-hearted’ grandmother who remains a ‘legend’ in the Sunderland pub scene to this day.
Alongside her husband, Tommy, the couple were well-known in the city and ran various pubs throughout the 1970s and 80s including The Sandshill and Jovial Friar.
She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when she was in her 40s but continued work as a popular landlady until she retired aged 65.
After leaving school, Jane lived with her parents who ran the Black Swan pub, Sunderland.
It was there she met her husband-to-be, Tommy, who was a training to be a plumber after serving in the army for four years.
The couple married at Bishopwearmouth Church - now Sunderland Minster - in August 1956.
They then moved to Stanley and followed in Jane’s family’s footsteps to run two pubs in the area, the Coach and Horses, and The Railway.
From there the much-loved couple moved to Sunderland to run a boarding house, in Hunter Terrace.
In 1970, they became landlords of the Sandshill Pub, in Grindon, and four years later they took on the Jovial Frair where they spent more than a decade before heading to a pub in Newcastle.
The couple had two children, Nick and Sharon, and four grandchildren Graeme, Neil, Adam and Nathan.
Tommy and Jane helped raise money for The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association during their time in Sunderland.
Jane retired aged 65 and moved back to Sunderland in 2006 after Tommy was diagnosed with dementia.
Sadly after more than 60 years of marriage, Tommy passed away in January 2018 aged 87.
Grandson, Nathan Willis, said: “She lived a great life and loved her life with Tommy and her children and grandchildren. She had kind-heart and was loved by many around her.
“My grandparents were well-known in these pubs and are legends to many to this day.”
Daughter Sharon added: “You are my world and my everything and you always inspired me to be the best I could be”