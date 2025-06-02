Tributes have been paid to computer scientist, local education hero and champion of live music, Professor Peter Smith, who has died aged 68.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Peter Smith receives an Honorary Doctorate of Technology from the University of Sunderland | David Wood

For more than four decades, Peter had a profound impact on hundreds of students at the University of Sunderland through his lectures in mathematics and computing, academic papers, alongside supervising PhD researchers.

Despite a life-changing fall at his home in 2016 leaving him paralysed from the neck down, and in need of 24-care, Peter continued to support PhD students from across the world, teaching online and supervising with the help of technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July 2022, the university awarded Peter with an Honorary Doctorate of Technology, recognising his academic achievements alongside his substantial contribution to the development and positive reputation of Sunderland, particularly within the field of computer science.

Kevin Petrie, Professor of Creative Practice at the University, said: “Peter was a great mentor and inspiration for me. Early in my career, I remember him as a striking figure around campus with his ponytail, earrings and winkle picker shoes.

“Along the way Peter gave me great advice around supporting PhD students which I know was an important aspect of his life.

“Later – after the accident that left him paralysed from the neck down – I visited Peter to discuss his music research. I also enjoyed seeing him on campus, particularly at graduation ceremonies, and at various music concerts. We often chatted in the intervals while Peter enjoyed a Guinness or Jack Daniels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whenever I saw him, Peter’s zest for life and positivity was a great inspiration.”

Born and raised in Sunderland, Peter’s roots were embedded in the city and the university.

After finishing his A-Levels at the Grammar School in Ryhope, excelling in mathematics, Peter chose to study at the university (then Sunderland Polytechnic) a Combined Studies degree in Science, majoring in Computing and Mathematics. He graduated in 1978 and stayed on to undertake a PhD in Mathematical Modelling, which he was awarded in 1981.

This then led to Peter joining the staff of the former Department of Mathematics and Computer Studies as a lecturer, where he quickly rose through the ranks. In 1992, he was made a Professor of Computing at the same time as the polytechnic became the University of Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The father of three then became Dean of Computing and Engineering, a post he held for some 10 years until he resumed his role as Professor.

In 2013, Peter was made an Emeritus Professor after retiring from the university.

It was after this that Peter fell down his stairs at home and was left permanently paralysed from the neck down and in need of 24-hour care.

Yet, despite all the incredible challenges he faced since that accident – learning to eat, speak and breath again unaided, Peter refused to give up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued his academic work with the help of technology, teaching online and supervising PhD students from across the world.

He supervised over 60 PhD and Professional Doctorate students and examined over 50 PhD students at Universities in the UK, Spain, Ireland, India and Hong Kong.

Many of those students have gone on to senior positions themselves as Professors, Deans and Pro Vice-Chancellors thanks to his guidance.

Peter was a Fellow of the British Computer Society, the Institute of Mathematics and its Applications, the Institute of Physics, the Royal Society of Arts, the Chartered Management Institute and several other societies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also a Chartered Engineer, Chartered Scientist, Chartered Mathematician, Chartered Manager and Chartered Statistician.

He published over 300 books, papers and articles across a range of topics including computer science, management and his other great passion – music.

Live music played an influential part in Peter’s life. From his early teens, he travelled the length and breadth of the country to watch some of the world’s biggest artists, from Abba, the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, T-Rex, Pink Floyd and the Sex Pistols to Barbara Streisand and even the Spice Girls.

He was also in the crowd for the celebrated Live Aid concert in 1985.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter attended thousands of concerts, documenting and cataloguing every gig he’s attended, producing a music blog and writing a book about those experiences.

Peter was also involved in several projects which promoted the use of computers to the residents of Sunderland.

In 2007, he was part of a small team which bid for the national Digital Challenge competition, consisting of Age UK Sunderland, Sunderland City Council and the university.

Sunderland was successful in winning the national competition, receiving £3.5 million to implement their plans for a digitally enabled community and widening access to technology. The programme consisted of a suite of projects to provide computer facilities and support to the digitally excluded in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir David Bell, the University’s Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive, said: “Peter Smith was University of Sunderland through-and-through.

“From graduating here in the late 1970s through to occupying the role of Dean of Computing and Technology, Peter was devoted to the University and its students and staff.

“As well as being an outstanding academic and a great family man, Peter was an inspiration to many, including those who witnessed his managing the aftermath of his catastrophic accident in 2016.

“The University will be a poorer place without Peter Smith. We mourn his passing and express our deepest condolences to his family and all those, worldwide, who knew and respected him.”