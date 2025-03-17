Tributes paid to former Mayor of Sunderland known as Mr Hendon
Tom Martin passed away aged 85 at Sunderland Royal Hospital on February 23.
As well as proudly wearing the mayoral chains in 2010-11, Mr Martin also represented the Hendon ward for Labour between 2002 and 2015 and was previously a physics teacher.
Brought up in South Shields, he married Maureen Frame on World Cup final day in 1966. They had two sons, Leo and Steven.
Maureen also became his mayoral consort after the pair moved to Sunderland in 1971 where they ran a children’s home for the Sailor’s Society in Belford Road.
Tom had a twin, Joseph, who lived to be just two due to meningitis. As a result of being a twin, Tom suffered complications with his legs meaning that he had to wear calipers for some time. But it never held him back.
Although told he would not pass the medical for the armed forces, he served with the Royal Signal Corps in Cyprus for his National Service and was later attached to the RAF to play cricket.
He retired from teaching in the late 1990s, but retirement didn’t suit him and he became a councillor, dedicated to his constituents and finding his services required at all hours of the day. He also served on various committees, including licensing.
Leader of Sunderland City Council, Michael Mordey, said: “Tom Martin was the consummate gentleman, a hardworking and dedicated local councillor who fought tirelessly for the people of Hendon Ward.
“When I first joined the council in May 2008, Tom was one of my first ward colleagues. He was a great mentor and greatly influenced my early years as a councillor.
“Affectionately known as ‘Mr Hendon’ by other colleagues, Tom was a master at shoehorning a question about Hendon into every report no matter the subject.
“I was deeply saddened when I learnt of his recent passing and are thinking of his friends and family at this very sad time.”
Tom is survived by Maureen, their two sons and five grandchildren.
His funeral takes place at St Cecilia’s Church, Ryhope Road on Thursday, March 27 at 10.30am with burial 12pm at Grangetown Cemetery.
