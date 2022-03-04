Shane Warne in 2005 celebrating taking the wicket of England's Kevin Pietersen for 14 runs during the first day of the fifth npower Test match at the Brit Oval in London. Photo: PA.

One of the finest bowlers of all time who revived the art of leg-spin, Australian great Shane Warne has sadly died at the age of 52 following a suspected heart attack on Friday, March 4.

A statement from his management company said: “It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday, March 4.”

“Shane was found unresponsive in his Villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Durham cricketer Ben Stokes took to Twitter to paid tribute to Warne, stating it was “an honour” to have known him.

He said: “Australian legend, @Rajasthanroyals legend. Was an honour to know you and work with you. This man is a legend.”

Durham County Cricket Club have also paid tribute, tweeting: “One of the greatest. An inspiration on and off the pitch. RIP, Shane Warne.”

Warne – who was the joint-leading wicket-taker as Australia won the 1999 World Cup and finished with 293 one-day dismissals in 194 matches – brought an illustrious 15-year international career to an end in 2007.

Warne’s death came just hours after that of fellow Australia great Rod Marsh, who died aged 74 – with Warne among those paying tribute to him.

