Tributes paid to 19-year-old Keaton Burton who was found dead in Sunderland woodland as JustGiving appeal is launched to pay for funeral
Thousands of pounds has been raised to help with the funeral costs of a young Sunderland man found dead in woodland earlier this week.
Keaton Burton was found dead in woodland in Ryhope on Monday June 24.
And now more than £4,000 has been raised by well wishers to help his family pay for the funeral.
Sarah McGuinness who set up the page said on the page: “Keaton touched so many peoples lives, if your paths crossed he brought smiles and laughter to your life. Sadly he has left us far too soon and we need to give him a send off he deserves.”
Keaton’s family have expressed how grateful and thankful they are to everyone who has been kind enough to send messages, cards flowers and donations and say they have been completely overwhelmed with the love and support shown to them since Keaton’s death.
Sunderland Coroner’s Court has confirmed the opening inquest date into the death of 19-year-old Keaton Shawn Burton has been agreed.The hearing is scheduled to take place at Sunderland Civic Centre on Tuesday, July 2, at 9am and will be heard by the city’s assistant coroner Karin Welsh.
Police were called to woods off Toll Bar Road in Ryhope, near to its junction with Leechmere Road, just after 8.20pm on Monday, June 24.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and sadly discovered the body of a 19-year-old man.
“His family have been notified and are being offered support from specialist officers.
“There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report has been prepared for the coroner.”