Tributes paid to 19-year old Keaton Burton as inquest date is set
The young Sunderland man, found dead in woodland, has people paying respects.
People have been paying their respects to Keaton Burton, who was found dead in woodland in Ryhope on Monday, June 24.
Writing on The Sunderland Echo Facebook page, Angela Pamer wrote: “Aww rip young man 💙 thoughts are with his family and all who knew and loved him , god bless xx”
Other tributes included Joanne Talbot, saying: “My handsome nephew till we meet again 💔xxx”
Carol Dobson wrote: “My son Callum had some good times with Keaton. So tragic sending all my love to his family and friends 💙💙💙”
Donna Watson wrote: “Same age as my son , brought tears to my eyes when I read this , RIP, Keaton”
The Sunderland Coroner’s Court has confirmed the opening inquest date into the death of the 19-year-old has been agreed. The hearing is scheduled to take place at Sunderland Civic Centre on Tuesday, July 2, at 9.00am and will be heard by the city’s assistant coroner Karin Welsh.
Police were called to woods off Toll Bar Road in Ryhope, near to its junction with Leechmere Road, just after 8.20pm on Monday, June 24.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and sadly discovered the body of a 19-year-old man. His family have been notified and are being offered support from specialist officers. There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report has been prepared for the coroner.”