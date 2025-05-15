I'm calling for extra trains to get Sunderland fans to Wembley for play off finals

A city councillor is calling for more trains to get fans on track to Wembley.

Following Sunderland’s last gasp goal at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night, the lads have secured a place in the play off finals, which will see them do battle with Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 24.

Sunderland have been allocated 35,531 tickets for their Championship play-off final, meaning tens of thousands of fans will be making the journey south.

Many will be making the journey by rail, using Grand Central’s direct Sunderland to King’s Cross service, with huge queues expected.

In light of the extra demand, Cllr Dominic McDonough has written to rail operator Grand Central calling for more service and 'football specials'.

He’s calling on the operator to increase capacity across the Wembley final weekend to help prevent overcrowding as well as ticket increases that often occur on popular services.

Cllr McDonough is also urging Grand Central to look at operating 'football specials' for the final, special trains that were operated for large football matches in previous years.

These services use leased stock and could carry passengers directly from Sunderland to Wembley Central, taking fans to the heart of the action.

He is also planning to write to LNER, the nationalised rail operator who recently cut its services from Sunderland to London, and will be urging them to reinstate the service for the play off final weekend at least.

Speaking about the issue, Dominic said "This is an incredibly important weekend for the city and fans. The more trains we can put on the better and I hope that Grand Central and LNER will listen.

“We need to keep prices down and prevent overcrowding and this means we need more trains to meet demand. We backed Grand Central recently when they successfully secured the future of their service. Now we hope that they will back us."

Thousands of fans will make the journey by rail | Submitted

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) announced that it would axe its once-a-day service connecting Sunderland to London last year, with the final train calling at the station on December 13.

Last month, it was announced that Grand Central is extending its Sunderland to London service to help plug the gap.

The news broke just a few months after the completion of phase one of the redevelopment of Sunderland’s central rail station, which saw the creation of a new southern entrance, leading to calls from politicians to fight for the sixth service to be retained.

It led to Minister of State for Rail, Peter Hendy, Baron Hendy of Richmond Hill, confirming Grand Central’s application to extend its track access contract by 11 years had been approved by the regulator.

The extension means Grand Central will continue operating services until 2038 and that services connecting Sunderland and London King’s Cross will increase from five to six trains per day, offsetting the recent loss of the London North Eastern Railways service connecting the city to the capital.