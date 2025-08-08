Tragedy as body found in Seaham
James was last seen on May 27 in the Toft Crescent and Treen Crescent areas of Murton, near Seaham.
Officers believed he may have been in Hawthorn Dene and an extensive search was carried out in the area following his disappearance using specially trained police teams, expert search and mountain rescue teams, and air support from His Majesty’s Coastguard.
Sadly, these searches did not result in James being found and the operation was stood down pending any new information.
Yesterday morning (August 7), a dog walker alerted police to a body in a wooded area of the Dene.
Formal identification has yet to take place, but it is believed to be the body of the missing 25-year-old.
James’ family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
Our thoughts remain with James’ family and friends during this difficult time, and we ask that they are given space to grieve in private.
