TRAFFIC LATEST: Watch as road closed in Sunderland as emergency services attend collision involving bus

Police have responded to a collision involving a bus on a street in Sunderland this evening.

By Georgina Cutler
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers attended a road traffic collision on Suffolk Street in Hendon at around 6pm this evening, October 27.

Pictures show significant damage to a bus on the Sunderland street near to Deerness Park Medical Centre.

The road remains closed with a police cordon in place.

Pictures show significant damage to a bus.

Northumbria Police have been contacted for an update on the incident.

Emergency services remain at the scene.
A police cordon remains in place.
