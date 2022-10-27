TRAFFIC LATEST: Watch as road closed in Sunderland as emergency services attend collision involving bus
Police have responded to a collision involving a bus on a street in Sunderland this evening.
Officers attended a road traffic collision on Suffolk Street in Hendon at around 6pm this evening, October 27.
Pictures show significant damage to a bus on the Sunderland street near to Deerness Park Medical Centre.
The road remains closed with a police cordon in place.
Most Popular
Northumbria Police have been contacted for an update on the incident.