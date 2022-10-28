News you can trust since 1873
TRAFFIC LATEST: Sunderland road open again after emergency services attend collision involving bus

A busy Sunderland street has reopened after emergency services were called to a collision involving a bus.

By Georgina Cutler
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers attended a road traffic collision in Suffolk Street, Hendon, at its junction with Mowbray Road, at around 6pm yesterday evening, October 27.

Pictures show significant damage to a bus near to Deerness Park Medical Centre.

The road was closed for some time, with a police cordon in place, but has now fully reopened.

Pictures show significant damage to a bus.

Northumbria Police have been contacted for an update on the incident.

