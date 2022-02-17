Tour Series cycle races to return to Sunderland in 2022
Elite cycle race the Tour Series will return to Sunderland this year.
Britain’s leading men’s and women’s teams will battle it out for glory around the roads of Mowbray Park on Tuesday, May 10, as part of the televised domestic cycling series.
Last year’s race, which attracted a crowd of 5,000 people, saw eventual women’s series champions CAMS – Basso and men’s runners-up Canyon dhb SunGod take the victories in the unique team-based format and generated more than £70,000 for the local economy.
Today’s announcement follows last week’s news that the Tour of Britain – the UK’s most prestigious cycle race – will also visit the city in 2022.
The finish of stage three will take place on Tuesday, September 6, with more details scheduled to be announced in the spring.
Sunderland City Council leader Coun Graeme Miller said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming the Tour Series back to Sunderland In May.
“It was such a fantastic sight to see some of the country’s top cyclists racing through the streets around the city centre last August.
"It was also a brilliant family trip out with something for everyone and I know lots of people will be delighted to see its return.
“This is one of a number of major sporting events to look forward to in our city this year, coming hot on the heels of last week’s announcements about the Super Series Grand Final Triathlon and the Tour of Britain coming to Sunderland for the first time.
“As well as being the perfect opportunity to showcase our city to a wider audience, we’re also hoping it will inspire more people to take up cycling as part of our swim, bike, run programme over the next few years.”
Race director Mick Bennett said organisers had been delighted with the response to the Tour Series’ first visit to Wearside: “Sunderland gave the Tour Series an unforgettable welcome in 2021, as the city generated a carnival-like atmosphere throughout the whole day of community activities and thrilling cycle racing.
"We cannot wait to return there this year – especially as the Tour Series will be a great appetiser for the Tour of Britain stage finish in the city later on in 2022,” he said.