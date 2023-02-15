ARC Adoption has been rated as ‘outstanding’ after its latest Ofsted inspection.

It is the second, consecutive time that the agency has received this rating in all categories, with inspectors describing both the services provided to families and the progress that children make as ‘exceptional’.

ARC works with local authorities and regional adoption agencies.

The agency was set up by director, Terry Fitzpatrick, in 2014, alongside assistant director, Lorraine Jefferson.

He said: “Providing a personalised service and ongoing support to families is at the heart of what we do at ARC Adoption and to receive this endorsement from Ofsted is tremendous, and it really does mean so much to the whole team.

“There are many children today in need of a loving and nurturing home and we hope that by being officially recognised as ‘outstanding’ it will encourage people considering adoption to come forward.”

Inspectors said: “The service that the agency provides to families is exceptional…it is forward thinking, innovative and dedicated to achieve the best outcomes for families.

"Adopters say that they value how much the agency invests in them, and lifelong links between the agency and families strengthen relationships and add to the success of stability for children and families.”

An adopter who spoke to inspectors about their experiences with ARC Adoption said: “Without the support of the agency, I don’t know what we would have done.

"We have had support from other professionals, but the support by the agency is by far head and shoulders above the rest. They have saved us as a family. I cannot thank them enough.”