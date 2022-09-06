Top Gun and Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise pays flying visit to Teesside International Airport
Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise has paid a flying visit to the North East.
The Top Gun superstar touched down at Teesside International Airport on Tuesday, September 6, where he got off a private jet.
He then boarded a helicopter which he appeared to pilot and take off in.
Cruise, who is a qualified pilot, was seen shaking hands and chatting with airport workers in pictures shared on social media by Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen.
Most Popular
-
1
Former soldier turned drug dealer jailed after cocaine found in his car and home
-
2
Former match day institution Roker Pie Shop believed to have served more more than one million Sunderland football fans set to become tattoo studio after plans approved
-
3
Nine to appear in court after Sunderland and Middlesbrough fans arrested at Tees Wear derby as coins and bottles thrown at police officers
-
4
'Aggressive' Sunderland driver had to be restrained when stopped by police
-
5
Northumbria Police officer dismissed for gross misconduct after ‘abusing his position for a sexual purpose’
Mayor Houchen said: “Another day, another Hollywood superstar flies into Teesside Airport.
“An eagle eyed Teessider caught Tom Cruise flying into the airport before he boarded a helicopter.”
One person commented on Facebook: “You’re a day late Tom, missed The Mighty Boro last night.”
Another joked: “He’s just popped in for a Parmo and a decent pint.”
It is believed the private jet flew in from Tampa, in Florida, America.
Cruise is currently filming Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 back to back.
The seventh instalment of the franchise, in which Cruise is famous for doing his own jaw-dropping stunts, called Dead Reckoning Part One, is due to be released in cinemas in July 2023.
His latest film, Top Gun: Maverick is flying high in the box office and is currently the biggest money-making movie of the year having raked in over $1.3 billion worldwide.
Cruise and fellow A lister Harrison Ford were spotted in North Yorkshire and North Shields last year filming Mission: Impossible and Indiana Jones 5 respectively.
Other major Hollywood blockbusters that have filmed in the North East in recent years include 2019’s Avengers Endgame which featured Durham Cathedral and Transformers: The Last Knight in Newcastle.