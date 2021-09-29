At least 50 walkers will make the five-mile return journey from the Tommy statue in Seaham to Nose’s Point further south, achieving the combined 270 mile target. The collective mileage represents the distance between Tommy and Downing Street.

The volunteers and campaigners will meet beside Tommy on Sunday, October 17 at 10.30am for a short service to remember the 59 veterans to lose their lives to suicide in 2021.

Walk organiser David McKenna launched the Fight of Our Lives campaign in February calling for more support to tackle the hidden epidemic of suicide in the veteran community.

East Durham Veterans' Trust members Dave McKenna, left and Andy Cammiss have organised the walk.

The campaign has achieved some of its main aims. A Government announcement was made last week stating that veteran suicide figures with be officially recorded for the first time.

Their other successes include the establishment of the East Durham Veterans Trust, which provides mental health support, counselling, and rapid intervention for local veterans in distress.

David McKenna, a former colour sergeant with the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, explained the purpose and meaning behind the walk.

He said: “A collective walk is a simple way to promote the foundations of good mental health through light exercise, socialisation, and a shared goal.

“These events have multiple purposes, commemorating and remembering those who have lost their lives to suicide, promoting good mental health, and raising awareness that our campaign continues to improve mental health services available to veterans.”

Andy Cammiss served with the Royal Signals and founded East Durham Veterans Trusts based at Dawdon Community Centre.

He added: “East Durham Veterans Trust formed due to the unmet need for organised veteran mental health support.

“In our first full year, we established a walk-in hub, started one to one counselling sessions, maintained a regular programme of activities and events, while also fundraising through parachute jumps, sponsored sports events, and the sale of charity merchandise.

“However, we live a very precarious existence and while our services and mental health support are a vital lifeline for veterans, we are in a constant battle to secure the funding we need to maintain our services and support.”