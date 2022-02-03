Tips to keeps children safe on the internet
The annual Safer Internet Day is once again returning to ensure children are kept safe when online.
February 8 will mark Safer Internet Day with actions taking place right across the globe to ensure the safety of users online. As technology continues to be a fundamental part of our lives, it’s important we ensure children are kept safe when using the internet and are made aware of dangers. Here’s some top tips oto keep children safe on the internet.
Keep screens and devices where you can see them
It’s important you can see what your child is up to online so set ground rules that devices must stay where you can see them.
Set parental controls
To minimise the risk of your child accessing inappropriate things set parental locks on their devices so they can only child-friendly material.
Know who your child’s friends are online
As adults, we know that some people online aren’t who they say they are, but children and young people don’t so make sure you know exactly who they are speaking to.
Teach your children to keep their location private
Most apps, networks and devices have geo-tagging features which make your location public and can lead someone directly to you. These features should be turned off for obvious privacy and safety reasons.
Keep track of online time
Set limits to how much screen time your child has a day as too much time spent on devices in unhealthy.
Get social media savvy
Educate yourself on ways to be safe on social networks so that you can give the best advice to your children.