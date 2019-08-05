Three men arrested on suspicion of Blackhall Colliery murder released under investigation

Police at the scene

Detectives investigating the murder John Littlewood have reassured witnesses that any information given will be treated in the strictest of confidence as they urge people to come forward.

The body of 36-year-old was found in a house in Third Street, Blackhall Colliery, on Tuesday, July 30.

Mr Littlewood died as a result of head injuries.

John Littlewood

The family of John have paid tribute to him, saying: “John D was a son, brother and father who liked to help anyone if he could. He had a heart of gold.”

On Friday, August 2, officers arrested three men - one aged 31 and two aged 29 – on suspicion of murder. They were released under investigation on Sunday, August 4.

Around 50 detectives, crime scene investigators, uniformed officers and other staff are currently working on the investigation.

A cordon remains in place around the scene and officers have been carrying out house to house enquiries in the surrounding area.

Search teams are being deployed to the area over the next few days, and people are being urged to speak to officers if they have any information which could help the investigation.

Detective Superintendent Kevin Weir, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life and a family has been left without a son, a brother and a father.

“My team of detectives and staff are working around the clock to establish exactly what has happened, but we need the community to come forward with information which could help us build a picture of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“If anyone has information which could help, but is reluctant to come forward and speak to police, I would ask them: “What if this was your son, your brother or your father?”

“I would like to reassure people that any information given will be treated in the strictest of confidence. Information can also be passed on completely anonymously to Crimestoppers.”