More than £5,000 has been raised in memory of Sunderland taxi driver Ray Bradford to help others.

The Springwell dad, 55, took his own life in February 2020, devastating his close-knit family.

Ray's Corner was set up in memory of Sunderland dad, Ray Bradford

But they have channelled their grief to set up Ray's Corner, a safe space to encourage people, especially men, to talk about their problems.

They set up the pop up information stand, which travels to venues around the area, with Washington Mind who've been a great support to the family.

The stand is an easy and accessible way for people to find help, either for themselves or if they are concerned for others, and is a way to find information about accessing support and local services. For some, it may be the first step on a pathway of care.

Ray's family handed over a cheque for more than £5,000 to Washington Mind

A recent fundraiser for the stand was held at Humbledon and Plains Farm Club, which sold out soon after tickets went on sale.

Hosted by Ray's family, including wife Deborah and daughters Rachel and Nicole, it raised £5,330 for Washington Mind. "We have had a lot of loss and bereavement in the past few years to deal with, but this helps keeps Ray's memory alive," said Deborah.

"The stand is manned by Washington Mind, but every time a family member spots it at somewhere like the Empire we all text each other. Talking and communication is so important in suicide prevention and a lot of people have accessed the stand, even if it's just to pick up a leaflet, it all helps."

The family hope the recent fundraising event will be the first of many for Ray's Corner.

Jacqui Reeves, chief executive at Washington Mind, said: “Ray was a close, loving family man and he had many friends and family around him. He felt unable to talk about the true extent of his feelings and as these feelings built up over time Ray ended his life and his suicide was a great shock to all who loved him.

“Ray’s Corner has been set up in memory of Ray. For those who knew him – for his name to be linked closely with suicide prevention and to help get the message across that men need to hear. That reaching out is not weak – but is a sign of strength.

“Washington Mind is grateful to Deb, Rachel and Nicole for allowing us to be a part of their story – for supporting us in making a difference.”

Washington Mind has been delivering mental health and well-being support in the area since 1981 with the mission of working in partnership with the community to promote recovery and improve mental health and well-being.