Thousands get into the carnival spirit at historic event in Hetton
More than 5,000 people descended on Hetton Lyons Country Park for a ‘wonderful’ day of family fun.
The historic Hetton Carnival, which has been brought back to life, is growing bigger and better every year, says organisers.
Visitors enjoyed carnival rides, kite flying, a street food village, shopping stalls and a wellbeing village from Sunderland Culture.
Fiona McMann, of Events2gogo, said: “It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s been a wonderful weekend for everyone who has come along and it’s a great collaboration between everyone involved in organising.
“We have so much on offer it really does stand out as one of the best festivals in the North East to be a part of this weekend.
“We’ve estimated that about 5,000 people have been along to the event on Saturday.
“There’s a £1 donation on the car park, but all of that goes back into the maintenance of the park – otherwise the event is free to attend.
“We’ve had really good weather and it’s just been a really lovely day for everyone involved.
“It’s definitely getting bigger and better year on year.”
This year’s Hetton Carnival returned to Hetton Lyons Country Park for two days of fun, from 10am to 5pm on both days.
The range of activities included Canny Kitchen cookery demonstrations, aerial artists, crochet and embroidery crafts, blacksmithing, baby yoga, music from Aukestra, silent disco and singing workshops.
There were also a number of performances from singers and local buskers to entertain the crowds.